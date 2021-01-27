The Neuro Club goals include promoting the department on campus through outreach events, as well as hosting and attending neuroscience events in the greater Philadelphia area. The purpose of the Neuroscience Club is to foster a stronger community on campus for those interested in neuroscience.There are no restrictions to students based on major or minor. Students who are interested in the study of Neuroscience are eligible to become a member of this club. The club is event based, so meetings would only be to garner interest in events or plan events. The club as a whole meets once a month.