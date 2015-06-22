Student Organizations
Nerf ClubThe purpose of the Ursinus Nerf Club is to provide a fun and safe environment for students to participate in games involving Nerf products.
Nerf Club is the best combination of exercising and fun! There’s nothing better than running around Pfahler or Olin while shooting your friends with foam darts! Open to current full-time Ursinus College students. We meet every Saturday at 7:00 pm in either Pfahler or Olin. Blasters are provided by the club! You can follow us on Instagram at ucnerfclub.