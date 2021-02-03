Escape Velocity Dance Troupe

Escape Velocity is the student run dance company of Ursinus College.

Escape Velocity is a student run dance company that provides students the opportunity to choreograph for, dance in, and/or produce performances for the Ursinus community throughout the year. We provide an inclusive, professional, and fun environment to foster student creativity through dance. All students, regardless of previous dance experience, are welcome to come to the initial meeting at the beginning of each semester and choose potential roles in upcoming shows.