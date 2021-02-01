Student Organizations
Women in Technology and Science (WiTS)Women in Technology and Science (WiTS) aims to increase the participation and contribute to the success of women and other underrepresented groups in science, technology, engineering, and math.
WiTS welcomes all who support increasing diversity and inclusiveness in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math. The organization is dedicated to raising awareness of the issues women face in these fields while also providing a community of empowerment and celebration.