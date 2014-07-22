Whitian Society

Student Organizations
Whitian SocietyThe Whitians, an elite group of the college’s brightest and most involved female students, are members of Ursinus’ only female honor society.
This society can trace its origins back to the mid-1930’s, making it one of the oldest organizations on campus. The official color of the society is pink.
Inductees into the society must be women of junior status, with a GPA of 3.25 or above. Whitians should also demonstrate a positive and consistent contribution to the college and the community through service to others and participation in extracurricular activities.
Nominations are sent out via e-mail during the Spring Semester of junior year.