Whitian Society

This society can trace its origins back to the mid-1930’s, making it one of the oldest organizations on campus. The official color of the society is pink.

Inductees into the society must be women of junior status, with a GPA of 3.25 or above. Whitians should also demonstrate a positive and consistent contribution to the college and the community through service to others and participation in extracurricular activities.

Nominations are sent out via e-mail during the Spring Semester of junior year.

