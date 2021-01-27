Nu Rho Psi (Neuroscience Honors Society)

The purpose of Nu Rho Psi is to:

Encourage professional interest and excellence in scholarship, particularly in neuroscience;

Award recognition to students who have achieved such excellence in scholarship;

Advance the discipline of neuroscience; encourage intellectual and social interaction between students, faculty, and professionals in neuroscience and related fields;

Promote career development in neuroscience and related fields;

Increase public awareness of neuroscience and its benefits for the individual and society;

Encourage service to the community.

Membership in Psi Chi is open to students who are majoring or minoring in neuroscience, and meet the minimum qualifications. Invitations to join Nu Rho Psi are sent out in the Spring semester; however, you may contact the advisor if you have questions.

A few popular Membership Benefits include national recognition for academic excellence and awards and grants.