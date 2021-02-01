Student Organizations
Psi Chi (Psychology Honors Society)
Psi Chi is an international honor society whose purpose is to encourage, stimulate, and maintain excellence in scholarship of the individual members in all fields, particularly in psychology, and to advance the science of psychology.
Membership in Psi Chi is open to students who are majoring or minoring in psychology, and meet the minimum qualifications. Invitations to join Psi Chi are sent out in the Spring semester; however, you may contact the advisor if you have questions.
A few popular Membership Benefits include international recognition for academic excellence, as well as access to psychology-related publications and annual awards and grants.