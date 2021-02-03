Who are we?

Active Minds on Campus is a program of Active Minds, Inc. that exists as a student-run mental health awareness, education, and advocacy organization on the college campus. The group is designed to utilize peer outreach to increase students’ awareness of mental health issues and symptoms of mental illness, provide information about available resources, encourage students to seek help as soon as help is needed, and to serve as a liaison between students and the mental health community. By promoting awareness and education, the group aims to remove the stigma that surrounds mental illness and create an open environment for discussion of mental health issues. The organization targets the college community, and meets once every 1-2 weeks.

A non-profit based organization in Washington, DC, with over one hundred chapters in the US and Canada.

The founding Chapter is located at the University of Pennsylvania.

Active Minds on Campus has become a growing and helpful organization on college campuses throughout the country.

The Ursinus Chapter began in the Fall of 2008



How will we do this?