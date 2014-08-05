Student Organizations
SASAThe Southeast Asian Student Association is dedicated to increase diversity through hosting cultural events on and off campus.
The club will host multiple events consistently throughout the year. The organization is opened to all students and will be holding meetings every 2 weeks which will keep students up to speed about upcoming events.
Some of the events we have held in the past include
- Korean BBQ
- Chinese New Years Celebration in NYC
- Holi Powder FestivalThai Water Festival
- Cherry Blossom Festival in DC.