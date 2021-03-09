The American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB) is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization with over 12,000 members, one — if not the largest — scientific organization in this field in the world.

The ASBMB Honor Society is known as Chi Omega Lambda

The purpose of the UAN shall be to assist in the development of undergraduate programs in biochemistry and molecular biology. The UAN will provide undergraduate programs access to information and funding for regional symposia, research opportunities, and outreach opportunities. The UAN will also serve as a network connecting undergraduate faculty and students, both regionally and nationally. The UAN will give recognition to outstanding educational activities in biochemistry and molecular biology by individuals and programs. The organization is open to all students, but specifically targets biochemistry majors. The organization meets, generally, on a monthly basis.