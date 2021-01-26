Student Organizations
Breakaway Student Productions
Breakaway Student Productions is the student-run theater group. We typically produce one play in the fall and a student-written, one-act play festival in the spring.
Each of these productions gives students the opportunity to direct, act, stage manage, design, and/or be a part of crew. The purpose of Breakaway Student Productions is to provide a group for students who are passionate about all aspects of theater so they can learn more about how shows are produced. Group membership and auditions are open to all students regardless of their majors or previous experience.