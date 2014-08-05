Brownback-Anders Pre-Health Society

The purpose of BAPS is to provide guidance for any student interested in pursuing graduate study in the health sciences in hopes of gaining a career in the healthcare field. The organization is open to any Ursinus student with interest in and passion for healthcare. The organization will provide its members with enriching experiences geared to make them better applicants for graduate study and more well-rounded and open-minded health care providers. Some events that the organization host includes visits from graduate school admission representatives, talks about a day on the job of an active health care profession, out Healthcare Graduate School Admissions Fair, and our Annual Alumni Health Career Fair. Our members gain a like-minded community that fosters and supports their interests while simultaneously encouraging academic success and forming better future healthcare providers.