Association for Computing Machinery

We are open to any and all students who either share a passion for technology in its many forms already, or have an interest in learning more about it. We have weekly meetings that include video game tournaments, Photoshop competitions, programming contests, workshops, and more. We meet on Wednesday nights with attendance ranging from 10 - 25 participants. Our bigger events include purchasing new technology (such as this year’s Raspberry Pi project) to give members a chance to explore and develop their skills, hosting guest speakers, and our largest event, a Hackathon that was met with overwhelming success. We hope to repeat all of these and more next year.