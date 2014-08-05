Sankofa Umoja Nia (SUN)/Black Student Union

The educational and cultural programming shall consist of, but is not limited to, African and/or African-American culture. This is to be included with programs surrounding Caribbean, Afro-Latino, and all African Diasporic cultures. In addition, we collaborate with The African American/ Africana Studies Department, A.L.M.A (Association of Latinos Motivated to Achieve), L.A.X., The African American/ Africana Studies House (Cloake Hall), and other minority programs on campus to curate events for all to enjoy.

Recent Activity: