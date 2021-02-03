Search
Ursinus College Dance Team
Dance Team is an organization that allows students to choreograph and take part in dancing on a weekly basis.

The objective of the Ursinus College Dance Team shall be to provide a means for students to be able to choreograph and perform dance on a regular basis.  It will provide entertainment at school sporting events, mainly Men’s and Women’s home basketball games, as well as any other school events deemed suitable by Captains and Faculty/Staff Advisor. We, as a team, will have practice twice a week for two hours.

