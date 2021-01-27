Student Organizations
Beardwood Chemical SocietyThe Beardwood chemical society is an interest group for students interested in Chemistry/Biochemistry and issues linked to these important life sciences, such as environmental and conservation, pollution cleaning, alternative fuels and new technologies.
The organization is open to all students, from all majors, with no obligations. Students enter the organization voluntarily, participate in meetings, elections and contribute voluntary dues. The meetings and activities of BCS are set by the students. Each year we organize at least one picnic and ice cream social and participate at the Ursinus Activities Fair and the National Chemistry Week. Many students also become active members of the American Chemical Society, which is world’s largest professional society.