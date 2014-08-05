Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students

Association of Pre-Health Students, or MAPS, represents the undergraduate subsection of the Student National Medical Association (SNMA). This mission of the SNMA is to “support current and future underrepresented minority medical students, addressing the needs of underserved communities, and increasing the number of clinically excellent, culturally competent and socially conscious physicians” with the ultimate objective of increasing the number of physicians who are minorities entering the workforce and diversifying the face of medicine. Our MAPS chapter provides mentorship and opportunities to expose undergraduates to the various healthcare professions and set them on a path to success. In recent years, we had a mentor/mentee program, community service at Parkhouse Providence Pointe (geriatric center), attended local/regional/national conferences, organized health week and CPR certification among many others. While the name makes us sound exclusive, membership is open to people of all colors and background so long as their mission aligns with those of the SNMA namely the desire to fight inequities in medicine and serve underserved populations.

MAPS at Ursinus is sponsored by Gold Standard. Since the Fall Semester of 2017, Gold Standard has been providing MAPS members with five MCAT practice exams for free.