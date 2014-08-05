Student Organizations
Men’s RugbyThe mission of the Ursinus College Men’s Rugby club is to provide an opportunity for students to learn and play the game of rugby.
We offer the intensity and camaraderie of playing a collegiate sport with a lesser commitment than NCAA teams. We invite all motivated individuals to join the team and become active on the field and at social events. No previous athletic experience is required to join. We take part in a competitive fall season and in a series of exhibition games in the spring. Practices are generally held Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, with games on Saturdays.