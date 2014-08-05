Search
Home Student Organizations Inter-Greek Council (IGC)

Student Organizations

Inter-Greek Council (IGC)

The Inter-Greek Council is a student governing group overseeing all of Greek life at Ursinus College.

Our goals include constantly improving the Greek community, Greek unity, and Greek relations to the rest of campus. In order to reach these goals we regularly work with other student governing groups as well as administration. We meet every other Thursday at 7pm in Olin and meetings are open to all who wish to attend. 

Information on Greek Memberships:

National Panhellenic Conference

https://www.npcwomen.org 

National Pan-Hellenic Council

www.nphchq.org 

 

Northern American Interfraternity Conference

www.nicindy.org 

Resources for Ursinus College Greeks:
Contact:
Advisor
 Todd McKinney
tmckinney@ursinus.edu 

President of Sororities
Samantha Caringi
sacaringi@ursinus.edu

President of Fraternities
Dean Kariofillis 
dekariofillis@ursinus.edu 

igc@ursinus.edu

Share: