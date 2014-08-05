Inter-Greek Council (IGC)

Our goals include constantly improving the Greek community, Greek unity, and Greek relations to the rest of campus. In order to reach these goals we regularly work with other student governing groups as well as administration. We meet every other Thursday at 7pm in Olin and meetings are open to all who wish to attend.

Information on Greek Memberships:

National Panhellenic Conference

https://www.npcwomen.org

National Pan-Hellenic Council

www.nphchq.org

Northern American Interfraternity Conference

www.nicindy.org

Resources for Ursinus College Greeks: