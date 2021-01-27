The Society of Physics Students functions to generate interest in the physical sciences by hosting biweekly meetings and educational events related to the field of physics.

The Society of Physics Students functions to generate interest in the physical sciences by hosting biweekly meetings and educational events related to the field of physics. From catapults to rockets, we take on build projects designed to push our understanding of physics to its frontiers. This organization is open to anyone who holds interest in physics, including those in other majors.

Our chapter’s focus is on extracurricular physics, mathematics, computer science, science outreach, and building an inclusive physics department.

Some recent events SPS has orchestrated include: