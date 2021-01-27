Society of Physics Students
The Society of Physics Students functions to generate interest in the physical sciences by hosting biweekly meetings and educational events related to the field of physics.
The Society of Physics Students functions to generate interest in the physical sciences by hosting biweekly meetings and educational events related to the field of physics. From catapults to rockets, we take on build projects designed to push our understanding of physics to its frontiers. This organization is open to anyone who holds interest in physics, including those in other majors.
Our chapter’s focus is on extracurricular physics, mathematics, computer science, science outreach, and building an inclusive physics department.
Some recent events SPS has orchestrated include:
- a monthly inclusive/diverse Physicist of the Month newsletter that highlights underrepresented physicists and their contributions to physics
- hosting a local middle school’s Lego Robotics team for lectures on magnetism and materials science
- a Physics Alum Night where recent grads come back to talk about their time at Ursinus and their post grad work
- an Arts & Crafts Night where we built hyperboloids and discussing what life would be like living in Anti-de Sitter space.
- This summer SPS will also be assisting Dr. Casey Schwarz, one of the club’s advisers, with GAMES (glass and material science to engage students) Science Summer camp, a free summer camp for middle school/high school students interested in the applied sciences, engineering, and scientific experimentation funded by Dr. Schwarz’s outreach grant from the Ceramic and Glass Industry Foundation (CGIF).
Quick Links
Contact
AdvisorStudent Engagement Home
Tom Carroll
tcarroll@ursinus.edu
Casey Schwarz
cschwarz@ursinus.edu
sps@ursinus.edu
Tom Carroll
tcarroll@ursinus.edu
Casey Schwarz
cschwarz@ursinus.edu
sps@ursinus.edu