Kappa Delta Kappa
The purpose of the Kappa Delta Kappa Sorority shall be to establish a social organization for the members thereof, to form a permanent society that will create a closer tie between alumni and the undergraduate women, and to provide a group that will cooperate towards the advancement of Ursinus College.
The organization is open to all non-male identifying genders at Ursinus college in their sophomore, junior, and senior years. Through sisterhood, community service, and philanthropy, Kappa Delta Kappa strives to create a strong bond between sisters that will not falter as the years go by. We meet every Sunday night.