Search
Student Engagement
Members of Kappa Delta Kappa
 Members of Kappa Delta Kappa
HomepageStudent EngagementKappa Delta Kappa

Kappa Delta Kappa

The purpose of the Kappa Delta Kappa Sorority shall be to establish a social organization for the members thereof, to form a permanent society that will create a closer tie between alumni and the undergraduate women, and to provide a group that will cooperate towards the advancement of Ursinus College.

The organization is open to all non-male identifying genders at Ursinus college in their sophomore, junior, and senior years. Through sisterhood, community service, and philanthropy, Kappa Delta Kappa strives to create a strong bond between sisters that will not falter as the years go by. We meet every Sunday night. 

Quick Links

Contact

Student Engagement Home