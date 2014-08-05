Psychology Club

This club is available for those who are psychology majors and minors, but everyone is free to join.

We plan to have lectures and other events that will highlight the benefits of being a psych major in a different way from what professors teach us. We are a club that creates a way for people to be able to understand being a psych major and how interesting and fun it can be to work with people. Also, we have fundraisers for different organizations that are aspiring to continue research on different disorders to figure out a cure. This club is open to the entire campus, but of course those who would benefit most will be those who want to go into a psychology related profession. We will plan to meet twice a month, allocating time for events and other lectures.