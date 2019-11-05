Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA)

The GSA aims to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and to work for social equality and justice. We aim to provide an inclusive environment where anybody, whether they are queer, gender variant, straight, cisgender, or questioning, is welcome to attend GSA meetings and become a part of the organization. The GSA meets one day a week for an hour to learn about the issues facing LBGTQ+ people, opportunities for service, actions that we can take to help raise awareness and acceptance, plan parties and events, and simply talk about our lives and experiences. These meetings are informal and frequently accompanied by fun activities such as cupcake decorating, crafts, and games. Anyone can start coming to meetings at any time as we take no form of attendance; for those who can’t always make meetings we have a mailing list to inform our members of GSA news and upcoming events.

