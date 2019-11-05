Search
Home Student Organizations Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA)

Student Organizations

Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA)

The Ursinus College Gender and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) is a political action and advocacy group on campus that supports LGBTQ+ individuals.

The GSA aims to raise awareness of LGBTQ+ issues and to work for social equality and justice. We aim to provide an inclusive environment where anybody, whether they are queer, gender variant, straight, cisgender, or questioning, is welcome to attend GSA meetings and become a part of the organization. The GSA meets one day a week for an hour to learn about the issues facing LBGTQ+ people, opportunities for service, actions that we can take to help raise awareness and acceptance, plan parties and events, and simply talk about our lives and experiences. These meetings are informal and frequently accompanied by fun activities such as cupcake decorating, crafts, and games. Anyone can start coming to meetings at any time as we take no form of attendance; for those who can’t always make meetings we have a mailing list to inform our members of GSA news and upcoming events.

Our Upcoming Events:

 

Our past meetings:

Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Sep 15th, 2021

Mini Dance Party (GSA Meeting, September 15, 2021)

Join GSA for an outdoor dance party!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Sep 8th, 2021

GSA Pizza Party Meet & Greet (Sept. 8, 2021)

Pizza and Chat with GSA and other LGBT students!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Thursday Apr 16th, 2020

GSA Meeting (April 16, 2020)

Join GSA for our second virtual meeting of the semester! We will be discussing what it means to be LGBT during the quarantine and how to cope in a healthy and productive way!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Apr 1st, 2020

GSA Meeting (April 1st, 2020)

Join GSA for our first virtual meeting! Sign up for the email list to get the Zoom link: https://forms.gle/CgQdLpTmv2JL3kM97.
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Mar 4th, 2020

GSA Meeting (March 4th, 2020)

Come present a PowerPoint to the GSA on any queer-related topic you would like! If you are interested, please email gsa@ursinus.edu for more information.
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Feb 26th, 2020

GSA Meeting (February 26, 2020)

Important: GSA Meeting will take place in 777 Main Street (by Omwake and behind the IDC).

Join GSA to discuss living in Queer House next year while learning about makeup!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Feb 19th, 2020

GSA Meeting (February 19, 2020)

Come make pride-themed buttons with GSA!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Feb 12th, 2020

GSA Meeting (February 12, 2020)

Decorate cupcakes and drink hot chocolate with GSA!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Wednesday Feb 5th, 2020

GSA Meeting (February 5, 2020)

Come join GSA for a pizza party (non-dairy and gluten-free options available)! We will be having a meeting this Wednesday so that the LGBT community and those who support them can get to know each other.
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Dec 3rd, 2019

GSA Meeting (December 3, 2019)

Come discuss this semester of GSA!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Nov 19th, 2019

GSA Meeting (November 19, 2019)

Come discuss the transgender community with GSA. All are welcome!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Nov 12th, 2019

GSA Meeting (November 12, 2019)

Come decorate cupcakes with GSA!
Make sure to sign up for cupcakes by Monday, November 11th (at 11:59 pm). RSVP below:
www.tinyurl.com/CupGaykes
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Nov 5th, 2019

GSA Meeting (November 5, 2019)

We will be traveling to Myrin Library to see The Long Road to Equality, a traveling exhibit that will be at Ursinus College for a limited time.

Please Note: The GSA Meeting will take a field trip to the Myrin Library tonight. We will meet in the IIE Classroom, as per usual, but will head over around 8:10ish after introductions.
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Oct 22nd, 2019

GSA Meeting (October 22, 2019)

NOTE: The meeting is scheduled at 8:30 this week!
Come tie-dye shirts with GSA! (Shirts will only be provided to those who preordered them, but feel free to bring your own white shirt to tie-dye)
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Friday Oct 18th, 2019

Coming Out Day Celebration (A GSA Event)

Come celebrate National Coming Out Day with GSA by tie-dyeing T-Shirts with us!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Oct 8th, 2019

GSA Meeting (October 8, 2019)

We continue our discussion of LGBTQ+ History Month, focusing specifically on Harvey Milk and the San Francisco Gay Rights Movement.
Please Note: The GSA Meeting will go until 9:30 tonight, but you may go as you please.
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Oct 1st, 2019

GSA Meeting (October 1, 2019)

Come join us as we kick off LGBTQ+ History month!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Sep 24th, 2019

GSA Meeting (September 24, 2019)

We are brainstorming the theme for the upcoming Gayla party. Come with all your gayest ideas!
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Sep 17th, 2019

GSA Meeting (September 17, 2019)

At tonight’s meeting on 9/17 at 8 pm in the IIE, we will hold a space to you voice any of your concerns, issues, or anything you would like to talk about while we make friendship bracelets.
Ursinus Shield with leaves
Tuesday Sep 10th, 2019

GSA Meeting (September 10, 2019)

Come join us for an open conversation regarding pronouns in a safe space to share our experiences using pronouns. The executive board thinks it is important for the community to get together and have a conversation about what affects us. After, we’ll color a fun build-your-own identity with guided drawing prompts. Snacks provided! Hope to see you there!

More Events