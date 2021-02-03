Tau Sigma Gamma thrives based on the values of leadership, dedication, and unity. Tau Sigma Gamma, established in 1929, has led over 800 women through the bonds of sisterhood.

Unwavering and strong, sisters share a lifelong commitment. Each woman vows herself to be a positive leader within the Ursinus Community, community service, scholastic success, and open-mindedness.This organization is open to any female at Ursinus college who is of sophomore standing or above. We meet each week during the semester on Sunday evenings.