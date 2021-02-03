Mathematical Association of America (MAA)

It shall be the purpose, objective, or mission of the Mathematical Association of America to narrow the gap between the Ursinus community and the various fields and applications of mathematics.

We believe in the beauty and importance of mathematics in all aspects of life and fields of science. Hence, we are greatly interested in the various applications of mathematics. Any and all students are welcome to join; they need not be a math major or even be currently enrolled in a mathematics course. We meet multiple times during the academic year and host special events throughout the semester, including game nights, ice cream socials, and guest speakers in the field of mathematics.