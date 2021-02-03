American Statistical Association (ASA)

It shall be the purpose, objective, or mission of the American Statistical Association to narrow the gap between the Ursinus community and the various fields and applications of statistics.

We believe in the beauty and importance of statistics in all aspects of life and fields of science. Hence, we are greatly interested in the various applications of statistics. Any and all students are welcome to join; they need not be a math major or even be currently enrolled in a mathematics or statistics course. We meet multiple times during the academic year and host special events throughout the semester, including game nights, ice cream socials, and guest speakers in the field of mathematics.