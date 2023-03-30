The Ursinus College Cheerleading Team consists of approximately 16-24 individuals who cheer at all home Ursinus football games and select basketball games.

Cheerleading is a club sport at Ursinus College. The team attends 3-4 practices a week in addition to games and appearances. The goal of the team is to generate energy, spirit and enthusiasm throughout campus. Our season runs from August-March depending on basketball season. The team is tentatively traveling to UCA college camp in July. More details to come.

2023 Youth Summer Cheerleading Camp

This summer the Ursinus College cheerleading program is hosting a youth summer cheerleading camp. The camp provides young athletes an opportunity to work and learn from the Ursinus College Cheerleading team. They will teach game day material, a dance, and work on stunt and pyramid skills. Camp runs from July 12 until July 14 (9 AM - 2 PM). On the last day of camp, friends and family are invited to come watch a showcase of what was learned throughout the camp.

Open to kindergarteners through 9th graders (ages 5-15). Age groups will be split into K-4th grade and 5th-9th grade.

