Holding the distinction of being the oldest active fraternity on campus, APEs mission is to form a brotherhood that is not easily forgotten while succeeding in academia and serving the community. The brothers of APEs come from a wide variety of academia (like Business and Economics, Neuroscience, Computer Science, Physics, etc.) as well as sports teams (like Track and Field, Baseball, Lacrosse, etc.) and organizations (like UCSG, J-Board, BAPS, China Club, etc.). The fraternity sets out every year to add brothers who excel academically and are active in the Ursinus community, the community outside of Ursinus and who strive to become stronger and more successful as they navigate through college and on through the rest of their lives. Alpha Phi Epsilon is open to all sophomores, juniors, seniors who want to become brothers through a stronger bond and who meet the requirements set out by our constitution and the school. The symbol of Alpha Phi Epsilon is the ape and the colors are royal blue and white. To learn more about Alpha Phi Epsilon, please come out and visit our brothers primarily located in Reimert 310. Brothers are also in other Reimert suites, in New Hall, as well as being RAs throughout campus as well.