We play everything from board games (Catan, Betrayal at House on the Hill ) to party games (Mafia, Anomia) to tabletop RPGs (D&D, Fate) and everything in between. No experience is needed - our members have a variety of skill levels and we encourage anyone with an interest gaming to join us. We meet every Friday at 7 PM in Olin, and also have various special events throughout the year.