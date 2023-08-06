Seismic Step is a student run step team where students use their bodies to make percussive movement and rhythm.

The purpose of this organization is to bring students from Ursinus (both male and female) together to create sound as one cohesive unit. We perform at events on campus in hopes of bringing something new to the Ursinus community. The organization is open to anyone(male or female) on campus who is willing to join. We meet twice a week for two hours to rehearse and those days and times are decided during the upcoming semester based on interest’s schedules.