Delta Pi Sigma
Delta Pi Sigma is a fraternity founded in 1949.
Our goals are to benefit the Ursinus community through community service and a greater attention to unifying Greeks and non-Greeks through social events and general acceptance of those around us. The organization is open to all Ursinus students of any gender identity who express interest and are in good academic and disciplinary standing.
Rebecca Evans
revans@ursinus.edu
President
Kevin Leon
keleon@ursinus.edu
