Japan Club

We are a tight-knit, friendly group of students interested in Japanese traditional and contemporary culture, the arts, food, media, and traditions. Membership is open to all students regardless of gender, background, field of study, and ethnicity. Meetings are held weekly with occasional field trips and collaborations with other cultural organizations. Our aims include but are not limited to: -communicating aspects of Japanese culture to the community -enriching the student experience -aiding Japanese language learners -giving the Japanese exchange students a friendly and welcoming experience -and offering Ursinus students hands-on Japanese crafting and cooking experiences.

We meet every Thursday from 8:00PM-9:00PM in Olin 303! Please contact us if you would like to be on the email list to be updated about our events!