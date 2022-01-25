Student Organizations
Women’s RugbyThe mission of this club is to teach and promote women’s rugby at the collegiate level, as well as to promote good health and fraternity among club members.
Seasons will be held during both the fall and spring semesters of each academic year. Games will generally be scheduled for Saturdays with formal practices three times during the week as well as the captains having the option to organize one additional practice during the week.
