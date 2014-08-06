Tau of Pennsylvania

The Tau of Pennsylvania Chapter at Ursinus College was installed as a Chapter of the Society on March 29, 1992.

What is Phi Beta Kappa?

Phi Beta Kappa is the oldest and most respected academic honor society in the United States, having been established at the College of William and Mary in 1776. Membership in Phi Beta Kappa signifies excellence in one’s entire academic experience as an undergraduate. Furthermore, only a small fraction of all colleges and universities in the US possess a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. Election of members is also limited to no more than fifteen percent of any senior class, with no more than twenty percent of these students having been elected during the junior year.

Who is eligible for nomination?

Junior students with a Grade Point Average at or above 3.75 and senior students with GPA at or above 3.50 are eligible for nomination and thus consideration for Phi Beta Kappa.

