Phi Epsilon Kappa is a distinguished honors fraternity for students that excel in the Health & Exercise Physiology curriculum at Ursinus. The focus of this organization is to enhance the awareness, benefit, and appreciation for health, physical education, and related fields. Members of PEK meet two times per month to design activities that not only integrate students and faculty within the department, but the entire Ursinus community.

New Members:

Morgan Comfort ’21

Maxwell Coulter ’19

Paige DeAlba ’21

Alissa DiGuglielmo ’20

Angela Gervasi ’21

Mackenzie Groff ’19

Lola Holcomb ’21

Julianne LaRosa ’19

Brianne Nicholas ’20

Matisen O’Brien ’19

Caitlin O’Neill ’21

Patrick Rowe ’19

Lindsay Rush ’19

Alex Soriano ’19

Brian Varani ’20

Current Members:

Marlena Arrigale ’18

Clara Baker ’19

Karly Conrad ’18

Meaghan Corbin ’18

Kendall Couch ’18

Ryan Crawford ’18

Katerina DeLuca ’20

Deon Edmond ’18

Brittany Gasser ’19

Katarina Gereda ’19

Kevin Gill ’19

Sydney Gundersen ’18

Christina Jarjisian ’18

Rachel Matricardi ’19

Kaci McNeave ’19

Rachel McKernan ’18

Kathleen McMahon ’18

Alexandra Puryear ’18

Patrick Rafferty ’18

Emily Reeve ’19

Evan Scott ’20

Gabriella Timuscuk ’19

Sabrina Tusavitz ’20

Amanda Ventura ’18

Liana Weishaar ’18

Kevin Wiesner ’18