Phi Sigma Iota (Foreign Language)

Phi Sigma Iota is an honor society whose members are elected from among outstanding advanced (juniors and seniors) and graduate students of foreign languages and literatures including Classics, Comparative Literature, Philology, Bilingual Education and Applied Linguistics. The primary objectives of this honorary are the recognition of remarkable ability and attainments in languages and literatures, and the promotion of a sentiment of amity between cultures with differing languages