Sigma Pi Sigma (Physics)

Sigma Pi Sigma exists to honor outstanding scholarship in physics; to encourage interest in physics among students at all levels; to promote an attitude of service of its members towards their fellow students, colleagues, and the public; to provide a fellowship of persons who have excelled in physics. Founded in 1921, Sigma Pi Sigma is a member honor society of the Association of College Honor Societies. This society has some 75,000 historical members. Election to Sigma Pi Sigma is a lifetime membership.