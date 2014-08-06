Sigma Tau Delta (English)

It has over 850 chapters in the United States and abroad. The organization inducts over 9,000 new members annually, and is the largest honors organization in its field and one of the largest members of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS).

Sigma Tau Delta’s central purpose is to confer distinction for high achievement in English language, literature, and writing, and the organization is dedicated to fostering literacy and all aspects of the discipline of English. The Society offers its members tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships, internships, grants, and awards, as well as publication opportunities in its journals The Rectangle and The Sigma Tau Delta Review. Annually the Society provides an international convention, where over 1,000 students and faculty participate in scholarly and creative paper presentations, workshops, and roundtables, and hear featured speakers such as Ursula K. Le Guin, Neil Gaiman, and Poets Laureate Kay Ryan and Natasha Trethewey.

