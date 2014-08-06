Lambda Pi Eta (Communication Studies)

Lambda Pi Eta is the official communication studies honor society of the National Communication Association (NCA). As a member of the Association of College Honor Societies (ACHS), LPH has nearly 400 active chapters at four-year colleges and universities worldwide. LPH was founded in 1985 at the University of Arkansas. LPH became a part of the National Communication Association (NCA) in 1988, and the official honor society of the NCA in July 1995. LPH represents what Aristotle described in his book, Rhetoric, as the three ingredients of persuasion: Logos (Lambda) meaning logic, Pathos (Pi) relating to emotion, and Ethos (Eta) defined as character, credibility and ethics.



Goals of Lambda Pi Eta:



(1) Recognize, foster and reward outstanding scholastic achievement in communication studies

(2) Stimulate interest in the field of communication

(3) Promote and encourage professional development among communication majors

(4) Provide an opportunity to discuss and exchange ideas in the field of communication

(5) Establish and maintain closer relationships between faculty and students

(6) Explore options for graduate education in communication studies