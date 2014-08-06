Men’s Volleyball

The Club volleyball team allows Ursinus students to learn and play volleyball on a regular basis and engage and thrive in a team atmosphere. Our organization participates in the Mid-Atlantic Club Volleyball Conference (MAC), and competes against division opponents each and every Spring. The Ursinus Men’s Club Volleyball team is open to any male student at Ursinus who desires to play volleyball in a competitive environment. We meet weekly for practices and host, or travel to games once each weekend, during the spring, for the majority of the semester. Tournament play against non-division opponents is optional and typically occurs during the fall semester.