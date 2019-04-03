UC Neuroscience Students Present Research at the World Congress on Brain Injury Biennial Meeting in Toronto, Canada

Ursinus neuroscience students, Noah Yeagley, Lindsay Taranto, Sydney Cope, Jennifer Pastorino, and Mikayla Cimino, presented their research on long-term executive control deficits in individuals with a history of mild traumatic brain injury at the 13th World Congress on Brain Injury meeting.

This conference, hosted by the International Brain Injury Association, is the largest conference on brain injury in the world. This research was presented as one of two posters from Dr. Joel Bish’s research lab at Ursinus. In total, eight Ursinus students presented their researcher in Toronto. In addition to presenting their research, the students were able to hear about other cutting-edge work being done in the field: Students spoke with representatives from therapeutic treatment organizations, research companies, law firms, and many other organizations, all with the common goal of understanding, treating, and alleviating the impact of brain injury on the population. In addition to attending this prestigious conference, students had the opportunity to explore the city of Toronto.