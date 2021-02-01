Visit the Lantern Website

One of the oldest literary magazines in America, The Lantern had its origins as a supplement to the Ursinus Weekly newspaper in the early 1900s. It became a stand-alone publication in 1933, complete with ads for Bickley Valley Farm Butter & Eggs, and Chesterfield cigarettes. All issues are fully available on the Ursinus digital commons. (See link at left.)

The Lantern is devoted exclusively the the work of Ursinus students. Submissions month is October. Sorry, we cannot consider submissions from non-Ursinus students.

The Lantern cover, 1933