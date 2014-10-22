Student Engagement
Sigma Sigma SigmaSigma Sigma Sigma, also known as Tri Sigma, is a national American women’s sorority and is a member of the National Panhellenic Conference. Sigma Sigma Sigma the only national sorority on campus, founded on the basis of strong friendship and sisterhood and our Foundaton, the Tri Sigma Foundation, which funds leadership programming for young adult women and play therapy for terminally ill children.
We have over 100,000 sisters nationwide. As a chapter on campus, we do monthly fundraising to support the Tri Sigma Foundation, and community service locally to support the Collegeville community. Our sisters can be found in many sports, clubs, and activities on campus, both as members and in leadership positions in these organizations. We meet weekly for business meetings, and more often for social events. Our chapter is open to all undergraduate women looking for an opportunity for leadership, friendship, and fun.
Chapter Name (national): Eta Xi