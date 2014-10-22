Sigma Sigma Sigma

We have over 100,000 sisters nationwide. As a chapter on campus, we do monthly fundraising to support the Tri Sigma Foundation, and community service locally to support the Collegeville community. Our sisters can be found in many sports, clubs, and activities on campus, both as members and in leadership positions in these organizations. We meet weekly for business meetings, and more often for social events. Our chapter is open to all undergraduate women looking for an opportunity for leadership, friendship, and fun.

Chapter Name (national): Eta Xi