New Faculty in Chemistry Wins Rice University Teaching Excellence Award

In her final semester at Rice University before joining Ursinus’ s chemistry department, Julianne Yost is honored with Rice University’s top teaching award – the George R. Brown Prize for Excellence in Teaching. The Ursinus College chemistry department welcomes Julianne who will begin teaching organic chemistry in the fall 2020 semester as an Assistant Professor.

