Men’s Club Soccer
The Ursinus College Men’s Soccer Club is a semi-competitive intercollegiate student organization that facilitates an enjoyable and inclusive environment for futsal and soccer.
UCMSC hold two main objectives:
- The organization coordinates weekly indoor futsal games free to join for all Ursinus students. Inquiries for more information about weekly futsal can be directed to naberger@ursinus.edu.
- Annual sign-ups to join the men’s intercollegiate roster end each year in September, and custom jerseys are developed for gameplay. This team arranges a yearly schedule for games and practices according to team availability.
Contact
Thomas Carroll
tcarroll@ursinus.edu
ucmenssoccerclub@ursinus.edu
