Search
Student Engagement
HomepageStudent EngagementMen’s Club Soccer

Men’s Club Soccer

The Ursinus College Men’s Soccer Club is a semi-competitive intercollegiate student organization that facilitates an enjoyable and inclusive environment for futsal and soccer.

UCMSC hold two main objectives:

  1. The organization coordinates weekly indoor futsal games free to join for all Ursinus students. Inquiries for more information about weekly futsal can be directed to naberger@ursinus.edu.

  2. Annual sign-ups to join the men’s intercollegiate roster end each year in September, and custom jerseys are developed for gameplay. This team arranges a yearly schedule for games and practices according to team availability.

Quick Links

Contact

Student Engagement Home