The objects of Phi Kappa Sigma Fraternity shall be the promotion of good fellowship and the cultivation of the social virtues among our members; the protection of just rights and the advancement of the best interests, present and future, individual and collective, of all those who shall be associated together as members of this Fraternity: the encouragement of good scholarship and the breadth of training for our members; and cooperation in the educational and cultural programs of institutions of higher education in which our Chapters are located.