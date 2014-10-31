Pi Omega Delta was founded in 1978 on the principles of Unity, Brotherhood, Respect, Trust, and Pride

The fraternity embodies the spirit of individuality and places a great deal of importance on diversity. We are a group of brothers from all walks of life who believe that finding the balance between an active social life and a commitment to education and public service is the key to creating a great college experience. The fraternity has several annual community service events including a local river clean-up and a canned food drive. Our brotherhood is very important to us, and through the commitment of the current brothers and our incredibly active alumni, we have a support system that will last our entire lives. We have many brothers in Shreiner and Eisenberg, and we encourage anyone interested to come by and see what we are about. Above all, we like to have fun and give back to the community in hopes of creating a positive atmosphere at Ursinus College. We are dirtmen forever.

