Ursinus College Student Government Association (SGA)

The Ursinus College Student Government Association (SGA) seeks to accurately represent the study body in decisions affecting the students and conversations with administration.

The Ursinus College Student Government Association (SGA) speaks and acts on the student body’s behalf in matters of student policy, residency, and activities. 

It does so in part by appointing student representatives to committees, including the Judiciary Board and the Student Activities and Services Committee (SASC). SGA frequently conducts open meetings, which provide students with an opportunity to voice their opinions when important changes happen on campus. 

Contact

Advisor
Marion McKinney
mmckinney@ursinus.edu

SGA@ursinus.edu
