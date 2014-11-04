Student Organizations
Students Today, Alumni TomorrowUrsinus College Students Today Alumni Tomorrow (STAT) is a campus organization focused on exposing students to what it means to be proud Ursinus alumni and Bears for Life. It is composed of enthusiastic students dedicated to educating the campus community about philanthropy as it relates to the College, increasing student engagement and school spirit, and advocating on behalf of the Office of Advancement.
