We are WVOU, Voice of Ursinus College, Collegeville’s only radio station.

From hip-hop to metal to sports talk, we’ve got it all and more here in the studio. WVOU is also committed to being a totally independent and free-form station: we’re not regulated by the FCC or anyone else, so we’re determined to bring you something unique. Tune in to listen to your friends and classmates every day of the week. No matter what your schedule looks like, we can get you on the air too!

Stream WVOU